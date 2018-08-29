Why Namish Taneja cancelled his birthday party?

MUMBAI: Namish Taneja, who will soon be seen in Kagaz Kalam Films' upcoming show 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo' will be turning a year older in the next month. The actor had planned to throw a lavish birthday party, however, he cancelled it and donated the entire amount to the Kerala CM's Relief Fund after floods wreaked havoc across the 'God's own country'.



When quizzed, why he came to the aid of flood-hit Kerala, Namish quipped, "To be very honest, I initially planned to donate a few thousand rupees. Later I came to know, one of friends who recently started working and has ageing parents to look after, had donated half of his salary. Though he is not financially stable, but still he went ahead and did his bit, I was moved by his gesture. After discussing it with my family I cancelled the birthday party and decided to donate the entire amount."



The actor, who earlier did shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Swaragini and Ikyawann refused to reveal the actual amount he donated. "I don't want to glorify or flaunt, by telling everyone how much I have donated. I was not even keen on making it public that I contributed to the cause. However, I changed my mind when I realized that by making it public I can motivate and urge my well wishers and fans to contribute," says Namish.



