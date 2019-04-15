This is why Nazar actress Ritu Chaudhry Seth celebrates every festival

MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who is currently seen as the docile and caring Vedashree Rathod in Gul Khan's Nazar, never fails to celebrate any festival with her daughter Ivaana. The actress does this so that her daughter can learn about the culture and carry forward the tradition.

When contacted, the actress said, 'Irrespective of whether the festival is small or big, I make sure to celebrate everything with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. We live in a nuclear family, and I feel that it is completely my responsibility to teach my daughter about our culture and the rich traditions. If I don't do this, then she will never learn and will never be able to imbibe it in her life when she grows up.'

Twice a year, Ritu celebrates Ashtami by inviting girls for Kanya Pujan. However, this time, she was planning to cancel it since she was shooting round the clock. Luckily she got a day off. 'I love the whole process of preparing the prasad delicacies of poori, chana, and halwa, dressing up with my daughter, doing the aarti, washing her feet, and taking her blessings. Whether I am shooting or not, this is something I do diligently twice a year,' said the actress.

She further added, 'It was looking difficult this time, but thankfully, my producers were kind enough to give me the day off to enjoy with Ivaana.'