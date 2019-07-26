Why is Pancham shocked by Elaichi’s gift on Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain ?

MUMBAI: Where there is a secret, there is a crazier approach to hide it. Such has been the journey for Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) and Elaichi (Hiba Nawab) from Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain post their secret wedding. The pair’s beautiful journey as a married couple will soon be completing a month while they continue hiding their marriage from Murari (Anup Upadhyay). The secrecy has not stopped this cheerful couple from finding their moments of love and surprising each other. The show has received immense love and support from their viewers who follow Pancham and Elaichi’s journey and continue to love the duo post their secret marriage.

While Elaichi is dreaming of her marriage being accepted by Murari, in reality the couple continues to struggle in hiding their truth from their family. Amidst all the hit and miss, Elaichi plans to surprise Pancham with a gift for their first month anniversary. On the other hand, Murari wishes to bring the lost spark between him and Karuna back to life and buys the most trending piece of clothing from a shop. The gifts, in a strange turn of events, get exchanged. Elaichi is looking forward for Pancham to open her gift and wear it whereas Murari wishes to see Karuna wear his gift.

What are the gifts? Why have they shocked Pancham and Karuna?

Hiba Nawab, playing the role of Elaichi said, “The upcoming episodes on Jijaji Chhat Per Hain are absolutely hilarious and will thoroughly entertain our viewers. Elaichi and Pancham are excited to celebrate their first monthly anniversary but a hilarious twist is around the corner. Stay tuned to find out what is it!”

Nikhil Khurana, playing the role of Pancham said, “Shooting for the episodes for the coming weeks was different and funny. While Pancham is happy to receive a gift from Elaichi, he is in for a big shock. I would like to take this moment to let our audience know that we are so grateful for the support and love they have given to the show and us.”