THIS is why Parul Chauhan quit Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Parul Chauhan, who was playing a key role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has quit the show.



The actress was playing the role of Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) mother-in-law in the daily. She quit the show because her character was progressing into a grandmother, and she thought she would not be able to convincingly play the role.



In an interview with Hindustan Times, Parul said, “I quit the show because my character, which was of a strong mother, was progressing into a grandmother. I didn’t think I would be able to convincingly play a grandma on screen and therefore, it didn’t make sense to continue. Rajan sir is a father figure to me, so he was the first one I talked to about leaving the show. He was aware of my decision.”



However, according to some reports, show's producer, Rajan Shahi, is highly upset with Parul. Speaking about this, Parul said to the publication, “As for our relationship going sour, I have not felt anything of the sort. But, if he is upset or hurt with my decision, then I will surely have a word with him. Ek baap apni beti se bahut dino tak naraz nahin rahe paayenge. He has been there for me every step of the way in my life and I will make it up to him.” On the other hand, Rajan Shahi maintained his "I don’t wish to comment on this please” stance on the news.



Speaking about their equation, it was Rajan Shahi who gave Parul her first break in television industry in his show, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai.



