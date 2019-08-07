This is why Raveena Tandon’s ex-flame Akshay Kumar to not promote his film on Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye has been creating a lot of buzz. Produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 also features ex-couples. Since its grand premier it has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Celebrities come here to promote their projects, but Akshay Kumar reportedly will not be promoting his upcoming film Mission Mangal here.



Well, recently, Akshay promoted Mission Mangal with his co-stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen on the show, Dance Deewane Season 2 wherein he had a lot of great moments with judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitaan, Tusshar Kalia and the host Arjun Bijlani. However, he won’t be seen promoting Mission Mangal on Nach Baliye 9. Is it because of his ex Raveena Tandon who is present on the show as a judge? According to a report in SpotboyE.com, viewers will see Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari promoting Mission Mangal. The team will shoot for the episode next week.