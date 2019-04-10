THIS is why Ridhima Pandit couldn’t participate in Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Ridhima Pandit, who is popular for her role as Rajni in Life OK's BahuHamari Rajni Kant, revealed why she couldn’t participate in the dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye 9

The actress said that she was approached for the show, and she really wanted to participate in it, but she had to back out.

Ridhima said to SpotboyE.com, “I got a call from the makers of Nach Baliye 9 but I couldn't do it because Nach Baliye ke liye hame chahiye baliye jo ki hamare paas filhal hai nahi (laughs) And I was surprised that why did they even call me? But I really want to do a dance reality show.”

The actress was earlier seen in the stunt-based reality show, Khtaron Ke Khiladi 9. Currently, she is seen in the stunt-based comedy reality show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.