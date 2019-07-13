This is WHY Sambhavna Seth and hubby Avinash Dwivedi won’t participate in Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is soon set to return to the television screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Season 9 is being produced by Salman Khan. This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. Audience is definitely excited to see who all are going to compete in the show. Bigg Boss season 2 fame Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi are not going to be a part of Nach Baliye 9. In a recent video, she shared on social media, she reveals the reason.

The actress informed that her mother hasn’t been keeping well and suffered a stroke for the third time. Sambhavna’ mother has been hospitalized and the couple is taking care of her. In a video, she said, “I want to share the information. We are going through a tough time as my mother has got a third stroke and has been hospitalised. I also want to inform that Avinash and I won’t be a part of Nach Baliye 9. I have been getting lot of messages regarding this and want to clear the air. We were very keen on doing the show but things didn’t materialise this year. Avinash and I love this show. Pray for our mother. "

