Why Shilpa, Vikas, and Hina deserve to win Bigg Boss 11!

Colors’ flagship reality series, Bigg Boss has been a successful baby for the GEC. Over a decade, the series has been garnering good ratings and much popularity. The 11th edition of the series became an instant hit. Unlike other seasons, this year, the show wasn’t just falling on the shoulders of a few contestants. This year the house had a mix of all eclectic contestants creating much drama for the audience. The show has entered its final week with six inmates comprising of Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani.



With three civilians and three celebrities, the competition in the final week is severe. Just few days remain and the fans of each contestant are going berserk. If statistics and bookies are concerned, Vikas, Hina and Shilpa are the hot favorites to take away the trophy. One can easily bet that this year, the title will be going out to one of the three. And we believe that they surely deserve to.



TellyChakkar has been following the season since its inception and hence here we present a detailed list of why these trio deserve to win Bigg Boss 11.



Shilpa Shinde:





The TV actress embarked her journey in the controversial reality show with quite a bang. Shilpa gave a shocker to the audience when she had a fit with co-contestant Vikas Gupta during the inception of the series. Her rivalry with Vikas continued inside the house for another few weeks. Many found this rivalry entertaining and it gave the show a much needed push in its initial stages. Shilpa’s motherly figure, umber-cool attitude and homely persona have made her a fans fall in love with her all the more and the people who were in a dilemma of the kind of personality she is, found her adorable.



The lady has been trending on Twitter worldwide and has been creating history. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! fame has a humongous fan base courtesy, her participation in the show.



Honestly, it won’t come across as a surprise if Shilpa proves her mettle and dances her way home with the trophy on 14 January.



Vikas Gupta





Lost Boy Productions’ head honcho, Vikas Gupta is undoubtedly the dark horse of the season. Whenever we watch Vikas, it reminds us of the article that we wrote months ago, even before the show went on-air. TellyChakkar did a special story on the celebrities who could be a part of Bigg Boss 11 and it is in this article that we predicted that Vikas would be best known for his cunning skills. Well months after that, we find that we were not quite wrong about it.



Vikas has enthralled the audience with his smart moves and manipulating strategies in the house. The man himself is a walking and visible Bigg Boss!



We can only imagine how difficult it would be for the makers to plan and strategies tasks in the house with Vikas being around. Irrespective of whether people like him or not, they can’t ignore the fact that Vikas is indeed one of the smartest contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. If played ethically, Bigg Boss is a game and Vikas has to be given a credit of being one of the best players.



Hina Khan





The doting bahu of Indian television had a complete makeover post her participation in the reality show. Not just in terms of looks but the audience got to know the real personality of Hina Khan, whom they knew as Akshara until now. Honestly, Hina’s has been subjected to immense hatred. She has been receiving flaks and criticism from renowned celebrities. People criticized her for her hypocrite nature, over-dramatization of things, arrogance and being too loud.



However, we feel it could have been easy for Hina to have faked a persona in the house. But she didn’t! She chose to reveal her real personality which also included her flaws. So if Shilpa is being tagged as entertaining for her brawl with Vikas, even Hina should be given the due credit. This season wouldn’t have been a visual delight if it didn’t have Hina. She is one of the highlights of this season and despite much hatred, she has loyal fanbase supporting her.



All her drama, antics, rona-dhona and fun made Hina an entertaining contestant and a delight to watch. So Hina’s popcorn worthy drama makes her a deserving contender to win the title. It is going be a severe battle between the fans of Shilpa and Hina during the last hours of finale.



Honestly, it won’t be much of a disappointment if any of the above mentioned names win the coveted trophy. What do you guys think, who will win the 11th season of Bigg Boss?