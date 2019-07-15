This is why Shraddha Arya is struggling to perform in Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: TV actress Shraddha Arya, who is participating in Nach Baliye 9 with boyfriend Alam Makkar, is facing difficulty. Reportedly, the actress is facing difficulty because of a back injury.



A source from the sets told SpotboyE.com, “Shraddha has shot for the premiere episode but actress is in a lot of pain and is unable to move her hand. This is causing difficulty for her choreographer to sketch out any step for her. There are chances that actress may opt out from the show and not have a long journey.”



Speaking about the dance reality show, it is returning with season nine and Salman Khan is producing the show this time.We wish Shraddha a speedy recovery.