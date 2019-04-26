THIS is why Shrenu Parikh is not ready for BOLD content

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is a well-known television face. She has worked in several TV shows. She would also like to work on digital space but is not ready for the bold content.

Currently seen in Star Plus’ Ek Bhram: Sarvagun Sampanna, Shrenu told SpotboyE.com, "I would love to debut on digital space. But I am not ready for the bold content.”

She continued, “I am not ready for the bold content because as an actor I am still not comfortable with it. You won't believe me, but whenever I shoot for a romantic scene, I make sure to call my Mom and Dad (who live in Ahmedabad) to tell them that 'please don't watch the episode today'. I am mechanized that way, main nahi kar sakti any over-the-top hot stuff. That is the only limitation I have as an actor.”

When asked if her family agrees and doesn't watch the show, she shared with the portal that they still watch and at times, they criticize her.

Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna is a recently launched show wherein Shrenu Parikh is playing the lead role of Janhvi Mittal. The actress was earlier seen in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka.