THIS is why Urvashi Dholakia is called as Anaconda on Nach Baliye 9 sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most watched dance reality shows. The season 9 of the show is currently on air and it has come up with a lot of new things. This season is being produced by Salman Khan and then the format of this season has also been spiced up. Along with real life couples, the show also features ex-couples. One such couple is Urvashi Dholakia and her ex Anuj Sachdeva.

The show which started off two weeks back is also getting a lot of good response and the TRP reports are also proof of the same. And now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Urvashi is called anaconda on the sets of Nach Baliye. A source told the portal, "Urvashi Dholakia is called ‘Anaconda’ on Nach Baliye 9 sets. This is because she was in the bottom twice and managed to be safe. Instead, her opposite team got eliminated from the show. Like a fierce Anaconda, she stays strong and manages to survive the elimination round.”

