THIS is why Urvashi Dholakia is called as Anaconda on Nach Baliye 9 sets

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the
The show which started off two weeks back is also getting a lot of good response and the TRP reports are also proof of the same. And now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Urvashi is called anaconda on the sets of Nach Baliye. A source told the portal, "Urvashi Dholakia is called ‘Anaconda’ on Nach Baliye 9 sets. This is because she was in the bottom twice and managed to be safe. Instead, her opposite team got eliminated from the show. Like a fierce Anaconda, she stays strong and manages to survive the elimination round.”
Who carries the checkered print better?
Which braided beauty do you vote for?
Add new comment