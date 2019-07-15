This is WHY Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin off Yeh Hai Chahatein got scrapped

MUMBAI: The serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been entertaining audience for a long time now. The show has also been making headlines as there rumours which stated that it is going off-air. It also made headlines for its spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahatein.

However, going by the latest reports, it seems that the spin-off has not just been delayed but scrapped off. According to a source close to Pinkvilla, “popular actors are not ready to play parents to an eight-year old. The project was to take off from June end-July first week but since no one was locked, the project has been put on the backburner. Moreover, the channel doesn't have a time slot to accommodate a new project anytime soon given all the major time slot has been taken."

The reports also suggested that a new show is underway, though not a spin-off, but a love story that will be replacing Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.