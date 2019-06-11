This wildcard contestant got eliminated from Super Dancer Chapter 3

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 is a popular reality show. The contestants battle it out hard to win the trophy. Last weekend, one more contestant bid farewell to the show.



The contestant who got eliminated from the show is wild card entry Prerna Salvi. Prerna, who was also the winner of Super Dancer Maharashtra, entered the show as a wild card contestant but her journey ended soon nearing the finale.



The show also celebrated the 80's Evergreen Special with veteran actresses Aruna Irani, Bindu and Zeenat Aman. The contestants performed on the popular songs of 80's. Shilpa Shetty even celebrated her birthday with the entire team of Super Dancer Chapter 3. The episode was full of entertainment.



