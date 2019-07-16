News

Will Abeer Soofi QUIT Mere Sai post the leap?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Jul 2019 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi will soon be introducing a leap in the show.

The show, which stars Abeer Soofi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole and Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles, will be taking a major leap.

As per the latest update, apparently, Abeer Soofi is in two minds about whether to be a part of the show post the big story jump. It seems Abeer is not convinced with the idea of playing the older Sai.

We have also heard that the makers at Dashami Creations have already started looking out for his replacement in case the actor makes up his mind to exit the show.

We buzzed Abeer, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

The show's producer Ninad Vaidya denied the news and also mentioned that a leap is not on the cards for a couple of months.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates. Stay tuned!

past seven days