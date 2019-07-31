Will Ali’s real identity be exposed on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is all set to take a jaw dropping turn. The season refresh marked the entry of Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) in a new avatar as Prince Ali. This magical fantasy show has glued the viewers to their television screens with a thrilling storyline brought to life by the phenomenal star cast. The show is receiving immense love and support from the audience and has successfully secured a special place in their viewer’s heart. The viewers should brace themselves as the upcoming episodes are set take an exciting twist.



While Ali aka Aladdin has cleverly secured his place in Zafar’s (Aamir Dalvi) palace by befriending him and at the same time continues to scheme against his rival, Zafar, by stripping away his happiness and prized possessions, one at a time. On the other hand, Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) is determined to make Aladdin leave her city. While Aladdin and his troop of powerful genies are cautious of the schemes being plotted around Aladdin, a letter from a mysterious person shocks him. The letter says, “I know who you are and why you are back! “



Ali’s secret is out and he is suspecting everyone around him as someone is threatening him by leaving mysterious messages. Aladdin’s ruse of defeating Zafar now hangs by a thread.



Who is threatening Aladdin? How will Aladdin protect his secret?



Siddharth Nigam, playing the role of Aladdin said, “The story has taken an exciting turn. Ali aka Aladdin is threatened as someone knows his real identity and purpose. When I received the script for the story further I was really hooked and intrigued to know more. So, I’m positive that our audience will be equally hooked to the upcoming episodes. There’s a mystery that Ali needs to solve. Stay tuned and watch how Ali and his troop of Genies unfurl this mysterious threat.”