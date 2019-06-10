This will always remain close to Karan Wahi's heart

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi started his career with the hit teenage show Remix and soon became the ultimate crush of millennials. While he is adding up years, his boy-next-door looks still ensure him a good female fan base. The actor's charming roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye added more to popularity.

The actor has also participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Comedy Nights Bachao and has hosted several reality shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol and India's Next Superstars.



As he turns 33, he celebrated his birthday with Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi watching India v/s Australia match. The actor was selected for the Under-19 cricket team for Delhi alongside Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. However, a minor injury made him take the route of the television industry. He might have bid adieu to his cricket life but from the pictures he posted, it seems like no one can take out Cricket from his heart.



Take a look below:

Don't you agree with us!