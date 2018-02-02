Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Will Anami accept Adhiraj’s proposal in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2018 06:14 PM

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: Star Plus show, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh (Rolling Pictures) is setting stage for a romantic story ahead where Adhiraj (Ankit Siwach) who is Anami’s (Mahima Makwana) bestie, has fallen for her. Anami has always seen Adhiraj as a friend and his sudden proposal to her has put both of them in a state of awkwardness.

In the upcoming episodes, Anami will finally call Adhiraj to ‘Dilwale’ cafe to share her feelings about Adhiraj. The duo will meet but will fall short of words as Anami would not know how to respond to the proposal coming from her best friend.

While the two share equal discomfort, a couple of customers sitting in the cafe will speak ill about Anami’s dressing sense and as they cross their limit, she will take offense. Adhiraj will then comfort her by expressing to Anami that he has always liked the fact that she does not care too much about the views people hold about her, so why is she affected now?

What do you think about Mahima Makwana and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

How will Anami respond to Adhiraj’s proposal? Will she say yes?

Tags > Star Plus, Rishton ka Chakravyuh, Rolling Pictures, Ankit Siwach, Mahima Makwana, Dilwale,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Iconic characters: Reel and real avatars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days