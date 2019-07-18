Will Anna find out the fraud planned by his sons and Mahendra on Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi?

Celebrations have begun and the Thakkars and the Gokhales are busy preparing for the big day. Abhishek (Akshay Kelkar) and Gayatri’s (Akshita Mudgal) wedding is finally happening on Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi. This slice of life show has successfully created a special place in their viewer’s heart with some light- hearted comedy. For the upcoming episodes, the audience are in to witness the fun and frolic of the much anticipated wedding ceremony but with a twist.

Anna (Deven Bhojani) agrees to be a part of the advertisement which Urmila is featuring in and offers his house for the shoot. Urmila and Anna drive the director crazy during the ad film shoot where Anna starts writing his own lines which leaves Urmila with no lines to deliver. As the situation worsens, in a fit of rage, Urmila leaves the shoot. On the other hand, Mahendra (Paresh Ganatra) gets a calls from a mall in Ahmedabad that is looking to franchisee of a 50-100 year old shop. Mahendra informs Abhishek, Prabhakar and Keshav about this opportunity. The Gokhale sons, without seeking Anna’s permission, agree to the offer and Mahendra closes the deal with the mall. Prabhakar schemes to get Anna’s signature on the papers during the Mehendi ceremony and manages to get the documents signed. Following which, the news of Gokhale Bandhu opening in Ahmedabad is out in every newspaper.

Will Anna find out this scheme planned by his own sons?

Deven Bhojani, essaying the role of Anna said, “The entire set is gleaming with lights, decorations and the vibe is happy and full of celebration. It has been an entirely different and a great experience shooting for the upcoming episodes. The storyline is really exciting and our viewers will certainly enjoy watching the further turn of events.”

Paresh Ganatra, essaying the role of Mahendra said, “Shooting for the upcoming episodes have been such a refreshing experience. We are all dancing and laughing together a lot more. I want to take this moment to thank our audience for immense love and support and stay tuned for the exciting turn of events on the show.”

To find out more, keep watching Bhakharwadi every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB



