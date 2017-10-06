Drama and fierce battle will ensue in the next episode of MTV Splitsvilla X as Baseer and Maddy fight it out against each other to save themselves from elimination.

The next episode on Splitsvilla X will see Baseer and Maddy swinging (literally!) in the air in a task to determine who will be eliminated from the show. While Baseer will have Priyank, Nibedita and Naina in his corner, Maddy will be seen supported by Haneet, Alisha and Steffi.

Speaking about the task, a source from the sets shared, “It was a best of 5 task wherein all the participants had to remove ribbons tied to each other’s back. It was a nail biting task as both the teams had equaled the score and it was all left to Baseer and Maddy in the final round.”

Who will walk away as the winner?