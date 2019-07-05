‘THIS’ will be the BIGGEST TWIST in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s maha-episode!

MUMBAI: Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kay has reached a point where Prerna and Anurag’s lives will change forever.

Prerna has finally agreed to Mr. Bajaj’s condition of getting married to him and leaving Anurag forever, and in return, he will help her to free Anurag from the charges of Ronit’s murder and the arrest. Currently, there is a high-voltage courtroom drama where Mr. Chatterjee has come on board as the new lawyer. He will prove that Anurag is not guilty.

Well, today, the show will run a a maha-episode where Prerna will expose that Ronit is alive and Anurag will be declared innocent. Subsequently, the lawyer will be seen questioning Prerna as to why is she getting married to Mr. Bajaj when she herself gave all the clues to him and helped him in the case.

However, Prerna will ask him to keep the secret to himself only and never tell the world about it!

