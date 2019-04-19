Will bring my own personality to the role: Niyati Joshi on replacing Parul Chauhan in YRKKH

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows. It stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. Soon the team of the show will welcome a new member.

Well, Niyati Joshi will be seen in the show, and soon, she'll be shooting for the same.

Niyati will replace Parul Chauhan. Parul quit YRKKH as reportedly she wasn't keen on playing a grandmother's role in the show.

So, what made Niyati say yes to the project? The actress said to Indian Express that when she first got a call to play the role, she was sceptical as it's difficult to play a grandmother's role at this age. However, she said yes as it is a well-established show and has fabulous makers who promised her the best. “It would have been foolish to not take the offer. I am really looking forward to joining the team," she added.

Calling Parul an amazing actor, she further said to the publication that as the audience is used to seeing a particular face, it is difficult to create your own mark. “I will bring my own personality to the role and hope the audience will accept and love me," she added.

