THIS will happen when Naina becomes a successful writer in Yeh Un Dinon ki Baat hain

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s much-acclaimed show Yeh Ub Dino ki Baat Hain will witness celebratory moments when Naina becomes successful as a writer.

Gradually, both Sameer and Naina are getting famous. Mean while Tanvi’s parents create a scene and argue with Rakesh.

She wants to get Tanvi married soon. Tanvi loves Aditya. She wants to explain to her mum that her alliance didn’t break because of Sameer and Naina. Tanvi’s mum asks Naina to stay away from Tanvi’s matters.