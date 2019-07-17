News

Will Jethalal fire Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with an exciting upcoming track update on your favourite show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).

The fight between Bagha and Natu Kaka intensifies!

As per the upcoming plot, Bagha and Natu Kaka continue to fight, and Jethalal is helpless on not being able to help them patch up.

Bagha is irritated with the everyday fights and arguments with Natu Kaka and decides to quit Gada Electronics.

He tells Jethalal that doesn’t wish to continue his job.

Will Jethalal allow Bagha to leave the job? Or will Bagha and Natu Kaka patch up?

Stay tuned for more updates!

