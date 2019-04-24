News

Will Kans succeed in his plan to wipe out love from the world by using Radha!?

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 03:14 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary's larger than life mythological love story RadhaKrishn which is currently not only topping the trp charts but also creating a rage among the youth, has recently showcased some interesting story lines on the show which have had the audiences hooked onto it! 

RadhaKrishn which recently witnessed a major track where Krishn fights off Kans' demon Keshi and kills it, naming the spot 'Keshi Ghat', will now see Kans putting fourth another hurdle in Krishn's way to try and fight off once again!   

A source shares, 'Ahead in RadhaKrishn, Kans will be seen asking Mahadev about Krishn's plan of filling up the universe with love, after which Kans' decides to wipe out love from the universe by using Krishn's weakness Radha! Once again, it is upto Krishn to save Radha from this impending doom."

