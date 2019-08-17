News

Will Kartik and Naira's prayers save Kairav?

MUMBAI: Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have become household names with their longest running Indian television show – StarPlus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the current track on the show, parents Kartik and Naira are going through the toughest time of their lives as their son, Kairav, is undergoing a heart surgery.

Kartik and Naira have been inseparable since the very beginning, even when they split from each other, it was their child, Kairav, who got them back together after 5 years. Now that he is undergoing a surgery, its time for all of us to support the couple.

Kartik and Naira are going through the hardest time of their lives as their child is battling for life, so here is a chance for all us to come together and support them in full strength with #StayStrongKaira.

Let’s join hands and pray for Kairav’s operation to be successful and hope that no other family has to go through this ever in their lives. 

Watch the Maha-Episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at 9:30PM today only on StarPlus
past seven days