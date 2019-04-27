Will Kartik be able to DIGEST Naira's SUCCESS?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has time and again introduced tracks that serve as a learning for the audience on how an ideal couple and a family should be.

Kartik and Naira inspire people in many ways. The new track has introduced yet another drama where Naira has now decided to be financially independent and work. The promos suggest that eventually, Kartik will be jealous of her success.

In a way, this is reminiscent of the 1980s, when Bollywood movie Abhimaan was released, which starred Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh played a successful singer in the film, and his wife entered the singing industry. She become more recognized and successful, leading to an ego battle between them. Yeh Rishta too will eventually move on to portray a similar situation according to the promos. Kartik will be jealous of Naira's success or will be affected by her growth.

Now will this bring a distance in their relationship?

Another question that comes to mind is that have the times really changed? Are women are as liberated and independent as men? Does this complexity exist in present relationships also?

Television has proven to be more progressive lately with new concepts being introduced. Producer Rajan Shahi does an excellent job of understanding the tiny nuances of the social fabric of our society and trying to bring more awareness and maturity among people.