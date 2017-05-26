Hot Downloads

Will Laalji’s dark truth come to fore in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey?

By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017 05:37 PM

The drama that unfolds with every new twist is as thrilling as the performances in Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey (Mumtaz Saba Productions).

As you must have seen, Aru (Niyati Fatnani) and Mukhi (Eijaz Khan) are now a married couple, who share an unpredictable rapport, in spite of being husband and wife.

With the entry of Laaliji Bhai (Manish Khanna), the new antagonist, things have become difficult for the couple all the more.

As the story builds up, Rami Ben (Ananya Khare) and Laalji Bhai will team up, and try to destroy Mukhi’s happiness, but alas! Laalji Bhai is not as innocent as he portrays to Rami.

As per our sources, Laalji Bhai is hiding some deep dark secrets about himself in front of Rami, who loves him.

Turns out, that even Mukhi is aware of Laalji’s truth but has hidden it from his sister. Those secrets are the real reason why he didn’t let Laalji marry Rami, and instead sent him to jail.

Wow! What can it be? Will Rami Ben find out?

Guess you’ll have to keep watching the show to know unfolds!

Ananya refused to comment on the track.

 
