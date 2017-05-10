Will Piyush be disowned by the family in Sasural Simar Ka?

Colors’ popular daily Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is coming up with interesting twists and turns to keep the viewers hooked to the series.

The ongoing episodes of the series revolve around Piyush (Varun Sharma) who is possessed by Kaal, the evil.

The Bharadwaj family is already facing a lot of trouble since Piyush is under control of Kaal and he has already tried to attack Simar (Keerti Kelkar). Seeing Piyush in trouble, Simar has already taken a pledge to get him out of this trouble.

Now, we hear that further, the Bhardwaj family will come to know about Piyush getting possessed with evil powers. The family would sense about the trouble coming their way, and will decide to push Piyush away from them.

They will decide to make Piyush stay out of the house, so that his evil powers won’t affect any family members. On the other hand, Simar will be against this decision of the family.

Will Piyush be disowned by the family members?

We tried but could not reach Varun Sharma for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.