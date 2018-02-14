Home > Tv > Tv News
Will Roopa shock herself to protect Laddoo from Yamraj in Belan Wali Bahu?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2018 08:00 PM

Mumbai:Colors’ popular daily drama Belan Wali Bahu (Shoonya Square Productions) never fails to tickle the funny bones with its hilarious sequences.

The viewers have recently witnessed some interesting drama in the ongoing episodes of the series and now we hear that some more twists lie ahead in the coming episodes.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the series, Yamraj will come to pick Laddoo (Dheeraj Sarna) and challenge Roopa (Krystle Dsouza) to give herself electric shocks if she wants to save her husband.

Roopa agrees to go to any extent to save her husband from Yamraj but as the viewers know that Roopa is the ultimate goof-up queen, will she succeed in saving Laddoo’s life from Yamraj?

Will she really shock herself for Laddoo? Well, it seems that some more fun lies ahead in the coming episodes to entertain the viewers.

TellyChakkar tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

What do you think of Belan wali Bahu?

Belan Wali Bahu, Shoonya Square Productions, Roopa, hilarious sequences, Coming Episodes, interesting drama, Dheeraj Sarna

