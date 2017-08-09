Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is unfolding new twists and turns with its ongoing episodes.

There has been celebrations galore in the ongoing episodes with Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) and Aman’s (Kunal Verma) wedding but everyone’s happiness vanished in the thin air when Teni fainted during the nuptials and the Bhanushali family got to know about her pregnancy which was hidden from them.

Now, we hear, this incident will make way for some more drama in the episodes ahead. Read on –

Our source informs us, “After learning about Teni’s truth, she will be asked to leave to US with Aman. Teni would put up a happy visage in front of them but he would actually be heartbroken.”

What will be Teni's course of action now? Will she depart from the Bhanushali family?

We tried but could not reach Jasmin for a comment.