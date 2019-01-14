News

‘THIS’ will be the BIGGEST TWIST in Colors’ Udann!

MUMBAI: Udann is gearing up for an interesting track in the episodes to come.

As seen in the episodes which passed by,  Raghav and Chakor get stuck in a jungle. Raghav tries to show his affection and love for Chakor but somehow, things don’t fall into place. But in the end, Chakor too confesses her love to him.

Now as we gear up to watch some romantic moments between them,  the show will introduce a fresh twist where Imli too will prep herself to propose to Raghav after coming back from jail. And from here will begin a love triangle between the three.


We have seen shades of how Imli is vengeful and the problems she created for Chakor in the past and looks like this story is once again turning towards reaching a high voltage drama.
