Will the first showers bring a ray of hope for Gokuldham in Taarak Mehta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: The residents of Gokuldham Society in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) are tensed, as there is still no water in the locality. Thus, they all try to find alternatives.

In the upcoming episode, Champaklal suggests that the Gada family live with one of his old friends for the time being. Iyer and Babita decide to go and live in a hotel for a day or so. Jethalal wants to be near Babita and tries to convince Champaklal to live in a hotel as well. However, Champakklal rejects Jethalal’s idea and sticks to his originally suggested plan. All the members make arrangements to live at an alternative location for a few days.The residents of Gokuldham pack their belongings and prepare to leave the society. And it starts raining. Everyone starts dancing in the rain.

Will the rain solve their problem? Can the pipeline be repaired in the rain? When will the residents be able to return back to the society?

Well, stay tuned to find out!
