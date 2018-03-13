Will Tia succeed in informing Shivaay about the fire breakout amid Holi celebrations in Ishqbaaaz?

Mumbai: We have already celebrated Holi with full jest but the fervour of the festivity is not yet over on television.

The celebrations galore will soon start in Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) on Star Plus where Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will be seen playing with vibrant colours and getting romantic with Anika (Surbhi Chandna), Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) respectively.

While the audience currently witnesses Veer (Nikitin Dheer) using the little Aryan to break the Oberoi family, Anika, Gauri and Bhavya have chosen to keep Aryan’s identity disclosed from their respective better halves.

The sequences will get quite dramatic ahead as amid Shivaay and Anika’s tongue in cheek exchange of words, what will come across as an element of suspense is how Tia (Navina Bole) succeeds in informing Shivaay about the man behind the Kalyani Mills fire incident.

