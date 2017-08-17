TV actors are prone to a lot of attention and passion from both the sexes.

Karan Jotwani is one such actor who has become more than just an object of fantasy for one of his male fan.

The lad who keeps posting semi-nude photos of himself on his Instagram handle was a bit baffled by the smutty desire of an unknown male admirer. The anonymous man brazenly requested for something that is otherwise meant to be a private possession. This x-rated request was kept in front of Jotwani on his Instagram profile.

Happened so, that Kaisi yeh Yaariyan fame Jotwani received a direct message from an unknown profile on his Instagram ID. The sender asked Karan, to send him ‘a nude picture without underwear’.

Jaws dropping!

The actor however took the whole situation very light-heartedly. He posted the screenshots of the message with a funny caption.

Go on read what he wrote which surely would tickle your funny bones.

The actor is known for his television stint in shows like Bade Acche Lagte hain, Kaisi yeh Yaariyan and Suhanii Si Ladki.