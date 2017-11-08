Bigg Boss 11 has entered its 6th week and the drama in the house is just escalating every passing minute. Colors’ flagship reality show undoubtedly entertains the masses with the infamy bully cum brawl between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, the nastiness Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani share or be it the ‘showmance’ of Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra.

Now, in this week’s luxury budget task, the show runners have kept the winning amount in jeopardy.

Yes!

Of what transpired, the weekly task was directly related to the winning amount of the show.

(Also Read: Benafsha snubs Akash, Priyank and Hina fight him on Bigg Boss tonight)

The inmates had to stay in a rocket while the current captain, Puneesh Sharma was the watchdog for the same. However, it seemed like the contestants were not smart enough to understand the nitty-gritty of the task. During the task, a rather careless Puneesh went inside the bedroom to meet his ‘partner’, Bandgi. Subsequently, Hina Khan influenced everyone to get out of the rocket and then enter again once Puneesh comes back.

The whole sequence was a clear contempt of Bigg Boss’ rules and consequently, the inmates had to suffer for the same.

Bigg Boss, in his stringent way slammed the housemates, especially Puneesh Sharma who was the controller for the task for his negligence. As a punishment, the winning amount of the season is now slashed to Rs. 0 from 50 Lakhs!

(Also Raed: Priyank says Akash passed dirty comments about Benafsha's private parts)

Now while this announcement was made, Hina Khan had a breakdown for her dim-witted decisions.

The whole scenario will be aired in tomorrow’s episode on the non-fiction show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to stay updated about what unfolds in the house of controversies!