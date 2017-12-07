Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Winter is the perfect season to shoot: Promita Chakrabartty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Dec 2017 07:13 PM

The pretty lady, Promita Chakrabartty, who is currently seen as Parul in Zee Bangla's Saat Bhai Champa, says that winter is the best season for shooting.

Talking about the beauty of winter, she said to TellyChakkar, “I love winter. Winter is very helpful. It is the perfect season to shoot.”

She continued, “While playing the role of Kanak in Bodhuboron I had to wear saree and cover my head with it and now I am doing Saat Bhai Champa, which is an outdoor based show. We have shot in Bolpur, at different nature parks and also at some villages that are nestled outside of Kolkata and are filled with greenery. So, through my experience, I can say that you can comfortably shoot during winter.”   

The actress shared that not just now, she used to love the season of winter even as a child.

“I studied in a Christian school where birthday of Jesus Christ was celebrated with grand grandeur. Preparation for 25 December used to begin quite early and we could feel the festive mood from October itself. I used to participate in a drama revolving around Jesus Christ during the occasion and as a result we had to attend fewer classes. I have always loved winter.”

Does she dislike anything about this season? “As a child, I was really scared of waking up early in the morning during winter,” replied the actress.  

When asked about the food that she specially enjoys in winter, she quipped, “I love fruit cake. In my life, I have eaten fruit cake a lot. However, now I am not able to gorge on this food like my earlier days as I maintain a diet but on 25 December, I never miss fruit cake.”

Tags > Promita Chakrabartty, Zee Bangla, Saat Bhai Champa, Jesus Christ,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top