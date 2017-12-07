Winter is the perfect season to shoot: Promita Chakrabartty

The pretty lady, Promita Chakrabartty, who is currently seen as Parul in Zee Bangla's Saat Bhai Champa, says that winter is the best season for shooting.

Talking about the beauty of winter, she said to TellyChakkar, “I love winter. Winter is very helpful. It is the perfect season to shoot.”

She continued, “While playing the role of Kanak in Bodhuboron I had to wear saree and cover my head with it and now I am doing Saat Bhai Champa, which is an outdoor based show. We have shot in Bolpur, at different nature parks and also at some villages that are nestled outside of Kolkata and are filled with greenery. So, through my experience, I can say that you can comfortably shoot during winter.”

The actress shared that not just now, she used to love the season of winter even as a child.

“I studied in a Christian school where birthday of Jesus Christ was celebrated with grand grandeur. Preparation for 25 December used to begin quite early and we could feel the festive mood from October itself. I used to participate in a drama revolving around Jesus Christ during the occasion and as a result we had to attend fewer classes. I have always loved winter.”

Does she dislike anything about this season? “As a child, I was really scared of waking up early in the morning during winter,” replied the actress.

When asked about the food that she specially enjoys in winter, she quipped, “I love fruit cake. In my life, I have eaten fruit cake a lot. However, now I am not able to gorge on this food like my earlier days as I maintain a diet but on 25 December, I never miss fruit cake.”