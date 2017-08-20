Actress Kanisha Malhotra, best known for her roles in TV shows like "Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali", "Maharakshak: Devi" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", says she is keen to portray powerful roles like National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan.

"I really enjoy doing comic roles because comedy is my forte. It comes to me naturally that's why I was writing a comedy web series recently for a new web channel. Also, I would like to do unconventional roles where women have power in hand similar to the films of Vidya and Kangana," Kanisha said in a statement.

The actress was last seen in Star Plus show "P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke".