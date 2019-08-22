Witness the ultimate betrayal in Power season 6

MUMBAI: Success is the best revenge and James 'Ghost' St Patrick is here to claim both. Up against his son, it’s time for the ultimate showdown in New York and everyone will be slurped into this vortex. But by the end of it all who will remain standing? SonyLIV, India’s first premium video on demand (VOD) service brings to you the season finale of the critically acclaimed series Power. With James (Omari Hardwick) being desperate to extricate himself from the nefarious drug world, Season 6 will unleash the story of ‘The Final Betrayal’ over 10 nail-biting episodes starting 26th August along with the US Premiere.



Five seasons have gone by and the faceoff has now boiled down to James and Tommy with everyone caught in the middle. Jolted to the core by people he called family and betrayed by his business partner, loyalty is dead for James who now seeks vengeance. In the process, he is also clear on achieving a legitimate lifestyle sans any criminal alliance. But who will win? Will Patrick succeed in fulfilling his dream? Or is it too much to ask for? Season 6 has all the answers and more to watch out for in the finale.



Starting August 26, viewers in India can watch the new episodes of Power every week exclusively on SonyLIV. Continuing with its efforts to offer the most differentiated content to its audience, the platform will stream the finale season along with the US premiere. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the show features Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Nautri Naughton, Rotimi, La La Anthony and Larenz Tate in lead roles.



The show will be available for viewing on SonyLIV at a premium subscription of Rs 99/- per month and Rs 499/- per year.



Watch the trailer here: https://www.sonyliv.com/details/promos/6072151561001/Power-Season-6---Trailer