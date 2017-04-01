Hot Downloads

Woaaah! Rajdeep bags his first negative role

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
01 Apr 2017 10:37 PM

"When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it." - Paulo Coelho

Seems this quote is apt for Rajdeep Gupta, who is known for Bengali dailies like Ogo Bodhu Sundori, Aponjon and Jhanjh Lobongo Phool.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, in an earlier interview with Tellychakkar.com the actor had expressed his wish to try his hands in negative and comedy roles. He had also mentioned that so far he has played good boy, good son and good hubby and that’s why he wants to explore and experiment a bit by playing other genre and improve his performance.

Now we hear from a reliable source that the lad has bagged a role in Star Jalsha’s Premer Kahini.

And guess what? He has been roped in to play a full on negative role. We hear the character is not gray shade but totally black.

As per the records of his previous serials, this is going to be his first negative appearance.

Great going, Rajdeep!

We tried to contact Rajdeep for a confirmation but he remained busy.

His entry will be shown very soon.

Premer Kahini is produced by Shree Venkatesh Films and Poonam Jha is the creative/project head of this show.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

