Woaaah! Shaheer-Erica announce their ENGAGEMENT

Okay guys, you might think it is an April Fool’s joke, but it is not!

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are getting engaged!!!!!!!

Superb news, isn’t it?

The talented actors, who met during the shoot of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams and Sony Entertainment Television), reportedly fell for each other in few months of working together.

But like all love stories, this too faced the wrath of misunderstandings and ego hassles.

The news of their crumbling relationship broke many hearts and their off screen animosity showed on-screen too.

True love hails all, and Shaheer and Erica managed to kiss and makeup recently.

Shared a source, “During Shaheer’s birthday, Erica went all the way to make him feel special. She got his family to shoot videos wishing him and collated it to gift him. Shaheer was left emotional and also posted the same on Instagram stating that it was his best birthday gift. Shaheer’s family then met Erica and happy with their relationship asked them to get engaged.”

The couple’s families are quite happy with their association and planning for their big day ahead. Shaheer-Erica will get engaged next month in Kashmir amidst close family members and friends.

The actors are currently working day and night to wrap up the schedule and fly off to Kashmir for their engagement, and then a short holiday.

We tried reaching the actors but they remained unavailable to comment.

And if you want to know more about their love story, let us tell you that it’s April Fool’s Day today! Gotcha!!!