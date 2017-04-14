Woaaah!! Smriti Khanna-Gautam Gupta are ENGAGED!!!

Sometimes out of the blue news makes us rejoice!

And we are sure, you will be super excited to read about it too.

The breezy romance, the soft music and peaceful sunset are telling us a love story, and here, we are about to share the same.

TV town’s two very popular actors are all set to get hitched!

Any guesses who is it?

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi co-stars Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta!!! They are not just in L.O.V.E but have also got engaged!

Woaaaah!!!

Let’s all do the happy dance for them.

Smriti who played the evil Ritika, and Gautam, who enacted the role of Sharman, might not have managed to get married in reel but seems like cupid had its own plan.

Post the show got over in 2016, the duo started meeting and going out on dates, and before they realised they were head over heels in love with each other.

Even though part of a profession where relationship dies an early death, especially when you are a young blood, Smriti and Gautam have managed to keep their bond strong.

The actors have been in a committed relationship and their friends and families are really happy about the match.

And recently, while on a trip to Goa, Gautam popped the question much to the surprise of Smriti, who with a happy tear in her eyes, said a yes.

Talking about the same, an elated Smriti chirped, “We are here in Goa to celebrate Gautam’s birthday (which was yesterday, 13 April), and he just swept me off my feet with this lovely surprise. We started dating after Meri Aashiqui got over and I think its magical how we connected and found love. Our families are really excited and it is an amazing feeling.”

When we asked the pretty actress about her marriage plans she smiled to say, “We haven’t really spoken about it. Being in a committed relationship, marriage has always been in our mind. Once we are back with our families, we will figure out a date soon.”

Awww…bless you guys!!!