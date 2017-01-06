Woaaah! Somraj ecstatic on winning his first award

Somraj Maity is over the moon these days!

Wondering why?

Well, the actor won the first award of his life at a recently held event for his performance in Zee Bangla’s Ei Cheleta Bhelbheleta.

He bagged the award in the best couple category. He shares the winner’s position along with Prapti Chatterjee, his on screen wife in the daily.

Commenting on the happiest moment, an elated Somraj said to Tellychakkar.com, “It’s (award) my first. It made me feel the scene of Om Shanti Om where Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai’.

When asked to whom he wants to dedicate this award, he said, “I would like to dedicate this award to everyone-Magic Moments (production house) for building me, my creator and writer Leena Ganguly and Saibal Banerjee, my brothers Arka Ganguly, Vikram Chatterjee and Rishii Kaushik. I have learnt a lot from each of them. And of course Shree Venkatesh Films for giving me my first project.”

“Last but not the least, I would like to thank my parents and girlfriend for giving me the emotional and mental support,” he added.

The actor also praised his co-actor Prapti for supporting him. He said, “I would also like to thank Prapti. She has been cooperative and friendly. She gave me the space to do my job properly.”

Great going, young man!