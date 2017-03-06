Woaaah! Vishal Vashishtha aka Sagar to return to &TV’s Gangaa

All you fans of Ganga-Sagar jodi, time to celebrate!!

After a long time, Sagar aka Vishal Vashishtha will be seen in the &TV drama.

As readers would know, Vishal had quit the Sphereorigins show to look for greener pastures. And as luck would have it, he has been signed to play the hero in Sony Entertainment Television’s next Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashmi Sharma Productions).

Now, surprising and shockingly, the handsome lad will get back for a pivotal sequence in the daily.

Yes, Tellychakkar.com has exclusive information that during the Holi celebrations, Sagar will get back in Gangaa.

Shares a source, “Shiv (Shakti Anand) will meet Sagar, who will be injured after an accident. Wanting to nurse him back to health, he will bring him home. After a lot of hit and miss moments, he will finally come across Ganga (Aditi Sharma), leaving him shocked.”

As per the upcoming track, Sagar will confront Shiv and tell him that Ganga is his wife, who he had lost in the floods. And with her losing her memory, she had taken Shiv as her husband.

It will be interesting to see how Ganga-Shiv react to this truth. Will Ganga-Sagar reunite? Or will she continue to stay with Shiv?

From what our khabri suggest, the re-entry of Vishal has been planned in order to close the chapter of Ganga-Sagar. He will justify his prior actions, and seeing Shiv-Ganga happy, would leave them to lead a prosperous life.

We tried reaching Vishal but his phone remained unavailable.

Are you excited to see Vishal back in Gangaa? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.