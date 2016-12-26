Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

quickie
Akshay Dogra

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

more quickie Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Woaah! Arjun to propose Maya in Beyhadh

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2016 02:24 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) has given audience the perfect amount of romance, bond and drama.

Now, viewers will be shocked with the next big development on the show!

We already reported about, Arjun (Kushal Tandon)-Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) steamy hot underwater romance. Now, Arjun will go down on his knees and propose Maya in style.

As per a source, Arjun will get trapped in Maya’s plan and he will accept her love. The guy will also decorate the speedboat for his lady love and audience will witness the epic Titanic pose of the pair.

There will be a sequence wherein Arjun will go missing and Maya will get scared. She will search for him and will also lash out at her colleagues for letting him go. Thankfully, after a frantic search, she will manage to find him.

Awww! How romantic!!

Well, this proposal will not go smooth as Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) will witness Arjun-Maya getting close. The girl will breakdown and would be emotionally disturbed.

What will happen next? How will Arjun manage to confront Saanjh?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the actors for a comment.

Tags > to propose, Arjun-Maya, Beyhadh, Sony TV, Cinevistaas, Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, Aneri Vajani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top