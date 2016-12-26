Woaah! Arjun to propose Maya in Beyhadh

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) has given audience the perfect amount of romance, bond and drama.

Now, viewers will be shocked with the next big development on the show!

We already reported about, Arjun (Kushal Tandon)-Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) steamy hot underwater romance. Now, Arjun will go down on his knees and propose Maya in style.

As per a source, Arjun will get trapped in Maya’s plan and he will accept her love. The guy will also decorate the speedboat for his lady love and audience will witness the epic Titanic pose of the pair.

There will be a sequence wherein Arjun will go missing and Maya will get scared. She will search for him and will also lash out at her colleagues for letting him go. Thankfully, after a frantic search, she will manage to find him.

Awww! How romantic!!

Well, this proposal will not go smooth as Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) will witness Arjun-Maya getting close. The girl will breakdown and would be emotionally disturbed.

What will happen next? How will Arjun manage to confront Saanjh?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the actors for a comment.