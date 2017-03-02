Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Naura
Naura
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

quickie
Ekroop Bedi

I want to go on a quickie date with SRK: Ekroop Bedi

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Woaah! Rati Pandey finds new LOVE

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 01:58 PM

It’s always good to explore new things!

Tinsel town celebs do not fall short while trying to explore new things whenever they get some leisure time out of their hectic shooting schedules.

Lovely actress Rati Pandey who was last seen in &TV’s Begusarai is currently on a sabbatical from work. Meanwhile, she is dedicating her time to enjoy newer things.

She has recently posted a video on her Instagram confessing about finding a new love.

Wondering what it is? Well, it's horse riding! Got you, right??

Here have a look at the video –

Much awaited ride...my new passion, my new love...picture abhi baki hai mere doston

A post shared by @ratipandey on

We wish you a great time Rati.

Tags > Rati Pandey, new love, TV actress, Begusarai, Instagram,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top