Woaah! Rati Pandey finds new LOVE

It’s always good to explore new things!

Tinsel town celebs do not fall short while trying to explore new things whenever they get some leisure time out of their hectic shooting schedules.

Lovely actress Rati Pandey who was last seen in &TV’s Begusarai is currently on a sabbatical from work. Meanwhile, she is dedicating her time to enjoy newer things.

She has recently posted a video on her Instagram confessing about finding a new love.

Wondering what it is? Well, it's horse riding! Got you, right??

Here have a look at the video –

Much awaited ride...my new passion, my new love...picture abhi baki hai mere doston A post shared by @ratipandey on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

We wish you a great time Rati.