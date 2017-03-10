Woaah! Sanaya-Mohit in Nachi Baliye 9

It was on the cards or let’s just state, we saw it coming.

Nach Baliye season 9 bugle has been blown, and the makers (Star Plus and BBC) seem to have heeded the clarion call of the audience, that of signing on Indian television’s popular celeb real life couple, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.

Sanaya and Mohit, though out of work since sometime, are forever etched in the minds and hearts of television aficionados, thanks to their credible body of work and the real life charming chemistry they exude, much to the glee of media and masses.

The two grooving and gyrating on Nach Baliye stage has been a buzz in making since many seasons now. However, season 9 could very well prove to be the defining year wherein Sanaya and Mohit come together to spark a spectacle.

“Sanaya and Mohit need a good comeback vehicle on television and Nach Baliye fits the bill perfectly. The two have given a nod and are gearing up to win this season,” shares a credible industry.

Sanaya has had a brush with non-fiction as a participant in Jhalak (she didn’t win), however, if the news is true, Mohit will lose his reality show virginity with Nach.

We texted Sanaya and Mohit for a confirmation but the duo did not respond maintaining secrecy over participation, a norm among all contestants.

Nach Baliye will commence beaming from April 2017 replacing Dil Hai Hindustani (precise date yet to be fixed).

Other touted participants include Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Monalisa-Vikrant, Sanam Johar-Abigail, Bharti Singh-Harsh, among others.

It will be hosted by Karan Tacker and Upasana Singh. Karan Patel is also rumoured to be joining the anchoring bandwagon.

