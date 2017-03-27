Hot Downloads

News

Woaah! Shaheer gets the ‘best birthday gift’ from Erica

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 02:52 PM

Some love stories are meant to be, isn’t it?

Something similar seems to be the case for Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes.

The two, who came close while playing the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, were said to have broken up. But like all lovers tiff, seems like the couple has managed to kiss and make up.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, Shaheer who celebrated his birthday yesterday (26 March) was showered with gifts, wishes and blessings from all across.

And guess what, it was Erica’s gift that Shaheer claimed to be the best one.

Like a sweet partner, Erica got Shaheer’s family to shoot a beautiful video wishing him. She collated it and surprised the actor much to his pleasure.

Here checkout the video:

The best gift.. video courtesy @iam_ejf thank u mummy papa @dr_ifrah @aleefa_sheikh @ch.aamirhussain @amairah.hussain

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Aww...isn't that really cute?

We hope Shaheer and Erica manage to bid adieu to their bubbling animosity and lead a happy life ahead!

