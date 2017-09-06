Good news for the fans of Aly Goni aka Romi from Balaji Telefilms’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which airs on Star Plus.

The talented hunk, who was showered with love for portraying the role of Romi in the series, is all set to return to the show.

Our source informed us that Aly will begin shooting for his re-entry soon and his character will bring new twists in the tale.

Aly confirmed the news with TellyChakkar.com and said, “yes, I am coming back for my fans and it feels really good when people want you back in a show. These days, actors are easily getting replaced in shows and here I am coming back for my fans.”

“I will begin shooting for the show very soon,” signed off Aly.

