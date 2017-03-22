Woah! Dev and Sonakshi to fulfill Sohana’s wish in Kuch Rang...

Sony TV’s popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is now keeping the viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes with lot of twists and turns.

According to the ongoing episodes of the series, we have seen that happiness has knocked doors again in Dev’s (Shaheer Sheikh) life in the form of his daughter Sohana. After having a gala time with her dad at the school camp, Sohana had finally revealed her wish to Dev and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) that she wants to live with both of them.

Considering their beloved daughter’s wish, Dev and Sonakshi will now decide something mutually which is soon to get unfold in the forthcoming episodes.

Wondering what they have decided?

Read on...

Our source informs us, “To fulfill Sohana’s wish, Dev and Sonakshi will now agree to live with each other, but with certain rules to be followed. As per their decision, both of them will have to live at each other’s place for seven days each along with Sohana turn by turn. Interestingly, Dev and Sonakshi’s guardians are unaware of this decision taken by them.”

This certainly calls for a big drama and it’s going to happen as well!

We further heard from our source that the family would come to know about it when Dev will enter the Bose house with his bags during the Ashirwaad ceremony of Ronita (Khushbu Thakkar) and Saurabh (Alpesh Dhakan).

We buzzed Shaheer but didn’t get any revert.

Will this move of Dev and Sonakshi unite them forever? Do share your thoughts with us.