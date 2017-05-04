Woah! Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi's special TREAT for its fans...

&TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals) is a perfect blend of romantic cum family drama.

Having crossed all the hurdles, Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and Suman (Sonali Nikam) are finally going to tie the knot. Unaware of the upcoming storm in their lives, the duo is leaving no stones unturned to make their wedding a special one.

Now, we hear, that the duo will share a romantic moment in the upcoming episodes, and it has a special surprise for the fans to make it even more special for them.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Ranveer will ask Suman to go on a date with him where he would surprise her with a beautiful decoration of their names joined. He will plan out the date on the terrace of their house just a day before their Mehendi. The couple will have a nice romantic dance and afterwards Ranveer will show Suman a heart of petals in which their combined name 'Sumveer' will be mentioned.”

Basically, Sumveer is the name given by the fans and now they will get to see it on-screen as well in a very romantic way.

When we contacted Abhishek, he told us, “We have already shot for this sequence. Since we are getting so much of love from the fans, we planned out for a special romantic dinner date with Ranveer and Suman in the show. Its a small gesture to say thanks to the audience and we would request them to keep supporting us just the way they do.”

Woah! This must be a treat for the Sumveer fans.

Do share your excitement with us in the comment section below.